The Iowa 4-H Foundation and Hills Bank and Trust Co. open its annual leadership grant program for students who will be seniors in the fall of 2018.

The Iowa 4-H Foundation and Hills Bank and Trust Company 2018 Leadership Grant applications are now open for current high school juniors. For the past 17 years, Hills Bank & Trust Company has partnered with the Iowa 4-H Foundation to provide college scholarship opportunities for Iowa youth who reside in the bank’s service area. In 2002, Hills Bank established a permanent scholarship endowment, which now provides 20 – $1,000 grants for high school seniors to attend any accredited Iowa college, university, or community college.

Hills Bank and Trust Leadership Grants are available to students residing or attending school in Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Linn, Louisa, Muscatine, or Washington counties in Iowa. Applicants do not need to be 4-H members. Students apply during their junior year in high school and must attend at least nine hours of leadership training sponsored by Hills Bank in order to qualify for the award.

“The leadership training gives these scholarship recipients some great tools for success in college and in their future careers,” said Emily Saveraid, executive director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also appreciate the investment that Hills Bank and Trust is making in Iowa’s future through this unique program.”

Information and applications for the Hill Bank Leadership Grants are available on the Iowa 4-H Foundation web page https://iowa4h.awardspring.com/. Applications must be submitted online no later than 11:59 PM, March 1, 2018 for consideration.

For questions regarding the Hills Bank and Trust Leadership Grants, please contact Mary Clancy, Iowa 4-H Foundation Scholarship Coordinator at clancy@iastate.edu or (712) 830-1321.

About Iowa 4-H Foundation The Iowa 4-H Foundation provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors.