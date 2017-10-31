The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University has awarded more than 2,250 scholarships to students for the 2016-17 academic year.

The college and its departments award more than $3 million in scholarships each year. Students interested in applying for scholarships should go to https://www.scholarships.cals.iastate.edu for more information and deadlines.

The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has the third largest undergraduate student body among agricultural colleges in the nation with 5,333 students. Enrollment is 62 percent higher than 10 years ago.

Along with strong scholarship support for freshmen, transfer students and current undergraduate and graduate students, the college continues to attract a record number of students and maintain high placement rates for its graduates.

In October, the college’s Agriculture and Life Sciences Career Day attracted 265 companies and organizations. The fall career day is the largest of its kind in the nation. Placement of the college’s graduates has been 97 percent or higher for 19 consecutive years.

The college also:

* has ranked in the top 10 agricultural colleges in the world four of the last five years.

* has nationally recognized faculty – two professors were elected in 2015 to the prestigious National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, and since 2006, nine professors have been honored with USDA national awards for excellence in teaching food and agricultural sciences.

* has an Agricultural Entrepreneurship Initiative that has produced several student start-up companies, one of which earned the 2015 American Farm Bureau Federation Entrepreneur of the Year.

* has a study abroad program that has sent students to study on all seven continents.

* has award-winning student clubs that help develop global leaders, including best-in-the-nation-honored clubs and judging teams in agricultural business and turfgrass management.

Scholarship awards for the 2016-2017 academic year were presented to:

From Belle Plaine, William Mengler, Joseph Fleming Endowment Scholarship and Brandon Zumbach, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation

From Norway, James Brecht, DeKalb Genetics Scholarships

From Vinton, Erin Cantrell, Darold A. Lodge Endowment in Agriculture and Natalie Stout, Frank & Dorothy Clark Agriculture Scholarships