Jordan Biertzer of Vinton, IA, a student in the Doctor of Chiropractic Program at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, has been named to the Summer 2017 Trimester Dean’s List.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.50 in all studies for the respective term. The highest possible GPA is a 4.00.