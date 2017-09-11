Kathryn Wallin, of Dysart, was named to Buena Vista University’s (BVU) Dean’s List for terms five and six. Students named to the Dean’s List must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the two terms, based on a 4.0 grade point system, and must have taken at least 12 hours of coursework.

