Teams join more than 2,000 AmeriCorps and Senior Corps members responding to recent disasters

The Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) deployed two of its Vinton-based AmeriCorps NCCC teams to Florida with the American Red Cross. The AmeriCorps NCCC teams departed from the Cedar Rapids airport Monday, October 2 at 1:00 p.m.

Following a disaster, national service acts as a force multiplier, providing key resources and significantly expanding the capacity of existing organizations on the ground. Through all its programs and initiatives, CNCS helps communities to prepare for, mitigate, respond, and recover from disasters.

These AmeriCorps teams join the more than 2,000 AmeriCorps and Senior Corps members from across the country who have responded to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Since August, CNCS disaster teams have been dispatched to Texas, Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Island. Members of the press interested in covering the deployment may contact Angela Sarrels at 202-409-6369 or asarrels@cns.gov.

AmeriCorps NCCC is a programs of the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, and Volunteer Generation Fund programs, and leads volunteer initiatives for the nation. For more information, visit NationalService.gov.