The following local students were named to the University of Iowa’s spring 2017 Dean’s List:
Keaton Betterton of Atkins
Taylor Busta of Atkins
Nicole Hulsebus of Atkins
Blake Jones of Atkins
Caitlyn Kithcart of Belle Plaine
Alycia Ludden of Brandon
Grace Milroy of Brandon
Jacob Isbell of Garrison
Rebecca Kimm of Keystone
Jay Scheel of Mount Auburn
Brett Benson of Newhall
Whitney Schutterle of Norway
Keith White of Norway
Carley Deklotz of Shellsburg
Luke Moen of Shellsburg
Alysa Casey of Urbana
Emma Markowski of Urbana
Alexis Hicok of Vinton
Olivia Ketchen of Vinton
Kassie Kilpatrick of Vinton
Chelsey Mier of Vinton
Kayla Schneider of Vinton
Brian Stainbrook of Vinton
Carolon Johnson of Walker
Cody Johnson of Walker
Ireland Mahoney of Walker
Jason McVay of Walker
Sarah Wehrkamp of Walker
