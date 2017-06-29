The following local students were named to the University of Iowa’s spring 2017 Dean’s List:

Keaton Betterton of Atkins

Taylor Busta of Atkins

Nicole Hulsebus of Atkins

Blake Jones of Atkins

Caitlyn Kithcart of Belle Plaine

Alycia Ludden of Brandon

Grace Milroy of Brandon

Jacob Isbell of Garrison

Rebecca Kimm of Keystone

Jay Scheel of Mount Auburn

Brett Benson of Newhall

Whitney Schutterle of Norway

Keith White of Norway

Carley Deklotz of Shellsburg

Luke Moen of Shellsburg

Alysa Casey of Urbana

Emma Markowski of Urbana

Alexis Hicok of Vinton

Olivia Ketchen of Vinton

Kassie Kilpatrick of Vinton

Chelsey Mier of Vinton

Kayla Schneider of Vinton

Brian Stainbrook of Vinton

Carolon Johnson of Walker

Cody Johnson of Walker

Ireland Mahoney of Walker

Jason McVay of Walker

Sarah Wehrkamp of Walker

