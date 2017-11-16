Marcie McKenna of Dysart, IA, received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree during the Oct. 20, 2017 commencement ceremony at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa.

The commencement speaker was Michelle (Barber) Drover, M.S.W., D.C., associate dean for Life Sciences and Foundations on the Davenport campus. “Look at how you’ve grown together as group,” Dr. Drover told the graduates. “I encourage you to continue to surround yourselves with people who will support you in achieving your dreams.”

To earn a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, students must complete five academic years of professional study in just over three calendar years at Palmer College of Chiropractic.

Palmer College of Chiropractic is the founding college of the chiropractic profession, and is known as The Trusted Leader in Chiropractic Education. It was founded in 1897 in Davenport, Iowa, by D.D. Palmer, the discoverer of chiropractic. More than 2,200 students attend Palmer College campuses in Davenport, Iowa; Port Orange, Fla.; and San Jose, Calif. Palmer’s nearly 30,000 practicing alumni comprise almost half of the doctors of chiropractic in the United States.