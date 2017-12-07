The Mass schedules for the 4th Sunday of Advent and Christmas in the Heart of Mary Cluster. With the 4th Sunday of Advent falling on Dec. 24th and the Christmas liturgies beginning that evening, we have made some changes to our Mass times.

Thanks in advance for helping us spread the word about our worship times!!!

4th Sunday of Advent

Saturday, Dec. 23 – 5:15 p.m. – Sacred Heart, Walker

Sunday, Dec. 24 – 8:30 a.m. – St. Mary, Urbana

Sunday, Dec. 24 – 9:00 a.m. – St. Mary, Vinton Christmas Masses