Matthew Gerhold of Atkins, Iowa participated in four Christmas at Concordia concerts that brought more than 3,000 Concordia students, faculty and staff, alumni and community members to St. John Lutheran Church near campus. The concerts featured the Women’s Cantamus Choir, Male Chorus, Concordia Handbell Choir, University Brass Ensemble, University A Cappella Choir and University Symphonic Band.
