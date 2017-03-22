Max Griffith of Vinton, will receive a scholarship from the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences to support a student teaching experience. Griffith is a senior studying Kinesiology and Health. Students who are selected to receive this scholarship may use it to offset the cost of living while gaining relevant experience to advance their career.

The scholarship is funded through an anonymous gift made to the College of Human Sciences as part of the endowed deanship held by Laura Dunn Jolly, dean and Dean’s Chair.