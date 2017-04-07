Megan Bridgewater of Van Horne was named to the national “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges” list.

Since 1934, “Who’s Who Among Students” has recognized college students for their academic excellence. Students are selected by their institution based on their academic achievement, service to the community, leadership in extracurricular activities and potential for continued success.

Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,482 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.