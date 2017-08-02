By Sarah Caldwell, Oak 2

Oak 2 is serving in Rapid City, South Dakota with Black Hills Works. The team is supporting people served by coordinating activities at the Learning Center of Black Hills Works as well as accompanying people served during their Out & About program, which consists of various events and activities as well as service work for local nonprofits in the community.

One Out & About activity that stood out to the team was attending a concert with people served at Main Street Square downtown, a popular venue in the heart of the city. “We had so much fun that night, and I know everyone I spoke to really enjoyed the music and lively atmosphere that a night out downtown provides. Many of the people served wouldn’t be able to attend these events if extra support isn’t given, so I’m glad our team is here to help. Everyone deserves the ability to be involved in their community.” says Oak 2 member Sarah Spangler. Other Out & About activities have included local baseball games, hikes in the Black Hills, classical concerts, a visit to Mount Rushmore, attending Central States Fair, and packing boxes of food to be distributed via a local food shelter.

Established in 1958, Black Hills Works provides services and support to over 600 people who are 16 years and older with learning and developmental disabilities, visual and hearing impairments, head trauma, chronic mental illness, physical impairments, and others. Black Hills Works’ mission is to “create a community where everyone participates to achieve a life full of potential.”