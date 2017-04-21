Morgan Eggert of Atkins, Iowa and the Male Chorus and Women’s Chorale from Concordia University, Nebraska, performed in a joint concert at 4 p.m. April 23, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, Nebraska.

The Male Chorus, conducted by Dr. Kurt von Kampen, and the Women’s Chorale, conducted by Dr. Jeffrey Blersch, are choirs open to all Concordia students and perform repertoire chosen from the full spectrum of choral music from early historical periods to the present.

The Male Chorus and Women’s Chorale concert included a variety of sacred music sung by each choir. The men sung “In the Very Midst of Life” written by Concordia student, Jacob Roggow, “Oh Sing to the Lord” by David von Kampen and “Steal Away” by Brazael Dennard, to name a few. The women sung a wide variety of pieces including those by Giovanni Pergolsi, J.S. Bach, Rene’ Clausen and Alice Parker. The two choirs will combine to sing the final two selections, which are “Benediction” by Peter Lutkin and “Hidden in Light” by Frances Havergal.

About Concordia University, Nebraska

Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, that currently serves more than 2,600 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world. For more information, visit cune.edu.