Danielle Mikkola, of Watkins, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, and graduated Cum Laude from Mount Mercy University in August 2017. Graduates were part of a spring commencement ceremony held in May.

Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy’s 1,900 students come from around the globe, creating a vibrant, diverse and open-minded campus community. Popular undergraduate majors include business, nursing, criminal justice, education and social work. Graduate programs are offered in criminal justice, strategic leadership, business administration (MBA), education, nursing, and marriage and family therapy.

