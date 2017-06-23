The students listed below graduated from Mount Mercy University this June. A commencement ceremony was held Sunday, May 21, 2017, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy’s 1,900 students come from around the globe, creating a vibrant, diverse and open-minded campus community. Popular undergraduate majors include business, nursing, criminal justice, education and social work. Graduate programs are offered in criminal justice, strategic leadership, business administration (MBA), education, nursing, and marriage and family therapy.

Vinton, IA

Henry Bratten, Bachelor of Business Administration

Walford, IA

Michelle Ernst, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude