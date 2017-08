Iowa State University awarded a total of 894 degrees at the end of the 2017 summer term. Of the students receiving degrees, 515 were awarded bachelor’s degrees, 240 received master’s degrees and 139 received doctor of philosophy degrees.

Graduates listed below are from our area.

From:

Keystone, Tyler Steele, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Vinton, Samual Sauer, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health