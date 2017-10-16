The Awful Purdies are Coming to Garrison, Oct. 29.

The Awful Purdies will bring their New Folk, Lady Magic & Stories to Garrison, Sunday, October 29. The Purdies include Katie Senn (cello, violin, string bass), Nicole Upchurch (banjo, guitar), Katie Roche (accordion, xylophone, whistles, percussion), Sarah Driscoll (guitar, hand-claps), and Marcy Rosenbaum (mandolin, guitar).

Come hear this creative ensemble of female musicians “purdify” some music! You can check them out at: http://www.awfulpurdies.com/

Please join us Sunday afternoon, October 29th from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm at Farmers Mercantile Hall. We are located at 100 W Main St in Garrison. Admission $10.

Refreshments will be provided by the Garrison Library.

This will be a good show! Hope to see you there!

