January Minutes

The meeting of the North Eden Willing Workers was held January 8, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vinton, Iowa.

The meeting started at 5:00 pm and ended at 5:15. 22 members attended along with parents.

The new club T-shirt design was discussed.

Members also talked about their club trip to SkyZone Trampoline Park in Cedar Rapids.

The club who hopes to have a few plastic bag mats completed before their upcoming trip in March.

Members who could attended were asked to sign up for the county bowling tournament on February 12.

4H’ers participated in a balloon activity led by Sammie Lundvall.

Presentations were given by Rachel Rollinger on soccer, Elijah Kaiser on cattle showmanship, Noah Kaiser on cattle show products, Sammie Lundvall on a recycled pencil holder and fly trap, Brianna Happel on how to make a scrapbook, and Maren Redlinger on crayon art.

The meeting was adjourned with the 4-H pledge.

March Minutes

The North Eden Willing Workers 4-H meeting was held March 5, 2017 at 5 pm, the meeting took place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vinton, Iowa.

Members continued to tie and crochet plastic bag mats for the homeless. There will be a painting workshop for NEWW members on April 30, the cost is $5.00. The county is holding an upcoming volleyball tournament. Anyone who still needs to get their FSQA training can go to Van Horne to complete this on March, 24.

Presentations were given by Ethan Rollinger on how to make a ninja stress ball, Luke Radeke on making oreo balls, Izzie Birker on making picture magnets, Sydney Walton on how to bump a volleyball and Landon Beirshank on how to solve a pyrimix cube.

The meeting was adjourned with the 4-H pledge.