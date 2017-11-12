Thanks to the help of 21 Scouts and their families, and the friends and relatives of Scouts who made eight cakes for the open class, the First Annual Pack 47 Cub Scout Cake Auction was a big success, raising $620 for club projects and inspiring many fun, original cake designs.

Awardees included:

Best decorated

1st place – Jacob Dudley

Runner-up- Miles Neblung

Most Creative

1st place- Oliver Whalen

Runner-up- Dakota Slager

Public Choice

1st Place- Jacob Dudley

Runner-up- Jack Geiger

Open Class 1st Place- Destiny Slager

The Cub Scout cake raised the most ( $41): Cade Oldfather and Jack Geiger

Open Class cake raised the most ( $27): Destiny Slager

The Scouts offered a special thank you to Col. Jeff Geiger, who volunteered his time on Saturday to serve as auctioneer.