The VS Post-Prom Committee fund-raising sale of VS items is under way. This week, members will be at the home H.S. Volleyball game Thursday, Aug 31st from 5-8 and the H.S. Football Game Friday, Sept 1st from 5-8. We will have VS Window Decals, VS Lanyards, VS License Plate Covers and a limited number of VS Athletic Socks.

We will have a sign-up sheet if you are interested in having the VS Logo painted on your driveway or if you need your old VS Logo repainted. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the high school games for a chance to win 1 of 4 quilts that will be given away Feb 2, 2018 at a home boys’ basketball game (need not be present to win). We will give away a VS t-shirt quilt, 2 black and gold tie blankets and 1 crocheted black and gold quilt.

The Post Prom Fundraising Committee is working on new products that we hope to have available at our next high school fundraising event Sept 19th at the home Volleyball game and Sept 29th at our Football Homecoming Event. Please contact our VS Post Prom email at VSPostProm2017@gmail.comif you have any questions.

-Submitted by the VS Post-Prom Committee