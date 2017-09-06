Fifty Iowa parents or guardians will each be awarded a $1,000 deposit into a College Savings Iowa 529 account through the Save Now, Save Later: College Savings Plan Parent Giveaway, sponsored by Iowa Student Loan®.

To enter the Giveaway, parents or guardians of Iowa students in grades 6–12 should visit www.IowaStudentLoan.org/SaveNow between now and Oct. 22. After exploring the Parent Handbook—a new online library of valuable tips to help families plan for college or other paths after high school—parents or guardians may enter their information for a random drawing.

Iowa Student Loan developed the Parent Handbook to help families succeed in middle and high school and plan for the type of career and associated education or training most suitable to their students’ goals. Tips are categorized so users may explore the topics most applicable to their specific situation. In addition, families may request emails to learn more about any of the topics covered in the Parent Handbook.

Fifty winners will be randomly drawn to each receive a $1,000 deposit into a new or existing College Savings Iowa 529 account. Winners will be notified in late winter.

For more information about the Save Now, Save Later: College Savings Plan Parent Giveaway, visit www.IowaStudentLoan.org/SaveNow or email cweishaar@studentloan.org.