More than 7,000 students received degrees during the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s spring commencement ceremonies, May 11-12, 2017.

The ceremony for doctoral and medical professional graduates was May 11 at the Kohl Center, bachelor’s, master’s and law graduates received their degrees May 12 at Camp Randall.

Steve Levitan, a UW-Madison graduate and and co-creator and executive producer of the ABC hit comedy “Modern Family,” spoke during ceremonies held at the Camp Randall.

Among the graduates were from Vinton, Molly Rach, College of Letters and Science, Master of Arts-Library and Information Studies, Library and Information Studies