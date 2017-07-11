The University of Dubuque congratulates Susan Reuter on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2017 Academic Dean’s List.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.

The University of Dubuque is a private university affiliated with Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) offering undergraduate programs in 31 areas of study; graduate programs in communication, business administration, and physician assistant studies; and theological studies. Founded in 1852, UD is home to over 2,300 students from 45 states and 22 countries. Visit www.dbq.edu.