By Sydney Walton

The September meeting of the North Eden Willing Workers was held on September 24 at Maquoketa Caves.

The club arrived there and had a sack lunch provided by the club and then held a short meeting before exploring the caves. The items discussed were if a homecoming float was going to be in the parade this week. Unfortunately many members are involved in other activities and there will not be a float.

Members were reminded that we will be having a small petting zoo at the Kacena Pumpkin Farm on Saturday Oct. 7 from 12-4 and any members can come and help with that. The awards ceremony is held on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2:00 at Benton Community High School.

Officer Elections were held. Caroline Lang was voted in as president, Sydney Walton as Reporter, Anna Becker and Jonathan Kreutner as photographers, Morgan Lang as secretary, Noah Kaiser as birthday officer, Aleric Weber and Ty Lillibridge as Recreation Officers, and Rachel Rollinger and Brianna Happel as historians unopposed. Kate Hyland was elected treasurer and Samantha Walton was elected Vice President. Presentations were given by Samantha Walton on an overhand Volleyball Serve, Kate Hyland on energy bites, and Sydney Walton on Maquoketa Caves.

The 4-Her’s explored the caves and had a lot of fun. They then were served snacks from Walton’s and Hyland’s before returning home.