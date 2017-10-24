Congratulations go out to the Union High School Music department on their outstanding showing at All-State auditions on Saturday October 21st in Hampton. 1 UHS vocalists and 1 UHS instrumentalist were chosen to perform in the festival and 5 vocalists made the recall round. This is the highest honor a high school musician in the State of Iowa can receive. Selected for his 2nd consecutive year Wesley Hanson, Junior Tenor II, son of Robert & Maureen Hanson. Selected for her first year was Teegan Prouse, Sophomore Flutist, daughter of Gary and Aniqa Prouse. Making the recall round were vocalists Kortlyn Ewoldt, Claire Thoma, Ben Rempe, Mason Scott and Carter Spore. All of these students are under the direction of vocal director, Tim J. Mitchell and instrumental director, Mike Bistline

The festival takes place November 16th-18th and will be recorded by Iowa Public Television for broadcast over the Thanksgiving holiday. This program is under the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association.

Tickets at $22.00 each may be purchased by phone with MasterCard, Visa or American Express at 800-745-3000, or online at www.ticketmaster.com or any Iowa Ticketmaster outlets. All orders may be subject to convenience fees. A group rate of $20.00 per ticket is being allowed for groups of 20 or more tickets sold to a single purchaser.