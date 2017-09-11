On Thursday, September 14, the sophomores and juniors will attend an informational meeting to acquaint them with a PSAT testing opportunity. The Pre-SAT test is an annual test to help students assess their college readiness and identify areas needing improvement as they prepare for the standard college entrance exams, the SAT and the ACT. As Juniors, students may also use their PSAT scores to qualify for the National Merit Scholarship competition.

The PSAT test will be given at VS-HS on Wednesday, October 11. Students who are interested must sign-up in the Guidance Office by the end of the day on Thursday, September 21. There is a $16 non-refundable testing fee, which must be paid at the time of sign-up. Please feel free to contact Mr. Tandy at 436-5707 with any questions.