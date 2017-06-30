Spring 2017 graduates

Dillon Gusta of Atkins,  BBA-Accounting; BBA-Finance

Morgan Kremer of Atkins,  BA-Speech and Hearing Science

Benjamin Markland of Atkins,  BSE-Chemical Engineering

Dana Schmuecker of Atkins,  BBA-Accounting

Justin Janss of Belle Plaine, DNP-Nursing

Keith White of Norway,  BSE-Biomedical Engineering

Taylor Tovrea of Urbana, BA-Psychology

Kristin Bramow of Vinton,  MHA-Health Management and Policy

Megan Horst of Vinton,  JD-Law

Ryan Jacobs of Vinton,  MBA-Professional MBA Program with distinction

Kassie Kilpatrick of Vinton,  BA-Journalism and Mass Communication

Addy Rickels of Vinton,  PHR-Pharmacy with high distinction

Audrey Tran Lam of Vinton,  MPH-MPH Program

Jason McVay of Walker,  BA-Enterprise Leadership

The University of Iowa is one of the nation’s premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.