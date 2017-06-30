Spring 2017 graduates
Dillon Gusta of Atkins, BBA-Accounting; BBA-Finance
Morgan Kremer of Atkins, BA-Speech and Hearing Science
Benjamin Markland of Atkins, BSE-Chemical Engineering
Dana Schmuecker of Atkins, BBA-Accounting
Justin Janss of Belle Plaine, DNP-Nursing
Keith White of Norway, BSE-Biomedical Engineering
Taylor Tovrea of Urbana, BA-Psychology
Kristin Bramow of Vinton, MHA-Health Management and Policy
Megan Horst of Vinton, JD-Law
Ryan Jacobs of Vinton, MBA-Professional MBA Program with distinction
Kassie Kilpatrick of Vinton, BA-Journalism and Mass Communication
Addy Rickels of Vinton, PHR-Pharmacy with high distinction
Audrey Tran Lam of Vinton, MPH-MPH Program
Jason McVay of Walker, BA-Enterprise Leadership
