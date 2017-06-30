Spring 2017 graduates

Dillon Gusta of Atkins, BBA-Accounting; BBA-Finance

Morgan Kremer of Atkins, BA-Speech and Hearing Science

Benjamin Markland of Atkins, BSE-Chemical Engineering

Dana Schmuecker of Atkins, BBA-Accounting

Justin Janss of Belle Plaine, DNP-Nursing

Keith White of Norway, BSE-Biomedical Engineering

Taylor Tovrea of Urbana, BA-Psychology

Kristin Bramow of Vinton, MHA-Health Management and Policy

Megan Horst of Vinton, JD-Law

Ryan Jacobs of Vinton, MBA-Professional MBA Program with distinction

Kassie Kilpatrick of Vinton, BA-Journalism and Mass Communication

Addy Rickels of Vinton, PHR-Pharmacy with high distinction

Audrey Tran Lam of Vinton, MPH-MPH Program

Jason McVay of Walker, BA-Enterprise Leadership

The University of Iowa is one of the nation’s premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.