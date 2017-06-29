The following area students were named to the President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Olivia Ketchen of Vinton

Sarah Wehrkamp of Walker

The President’s List was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence. In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the preceding two semesters, with a total of at least 12 semester hours of credit per semester during that period.

Approximately 500 students were named to the President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

The University of Iowa is one of the nation’s premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.