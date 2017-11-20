Only 261 days until Opening Day of the 2018 Iowa State Fair and for the first time, you can get Opening Day Admission tickets for only $4! That’s more than a 66% savings off regular admission. A deal this low doesn’t last long, get your $4 Opening Day admission ticket on Cyber Monday from 8:00 a.m. to midnight at www.iowastatefair.org. Be the first to enjoy new foods and free entertainment, visit the butter cow, see new baby animals and enjoy the brand new Grandstand stage at the 2018 Iowa State Fair.

$4 Opening Day Cyber Monday Sale: 8:00 a.m. – Midnight

Cyber Monday Sale only available for purchase online. Admission ticket is valid for one adult or child admission to the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Not valid with any other discount or offer. No refunds, exchanges, or replacement tickets.

On Tuesday, November 28, 2018, all advanced admission tickets will be on sale. Stay tuned for upcoming Grandstand concert announcements. The 2018 Iowa State Fair, Nothing Compares to State Fair Moments, is August 9-19, 2018.