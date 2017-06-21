“There isn’t anything to eat, Mom!”

This is a phrase that parents hear all too often and even more so in the summer months when kids are on summer vacation. So what do you feed your kids that they will like and that’s also nutritious for them? Here are some examples of quick on-the-go snacks for kids to tide them over between meals.

Popcorn

With 4 grams of fiber per 3 cup serving this snack is sure to fill them up. Additions such as cinnamon sugar, nutritional yeast, or parmesan cheese are sure to keep them coming back for more.

Ice pops

These hand-held snacks are easy to make using non-fat Greek yogurt, 100% orange juice (or juice of choice), and bits of fruit. Just freeze and eat!

Peanut butter or cheese slices

Pair either with celery, apples, bananas, whole grain tortillas or crackers. This is good for even those little hands to grab and eat and will be sure to increase their protein and calcium (with the cheese)!

English Muffin Pizzas

These kid-sized pizzas are a snap to make and can be topped with cheese for added calcium and fruit and/or vegetables to increase the nutritional content. Let the kids use their imagination and create their own masterpieces.

Hummus

This Middle Eastern dip is nutritious as well as delicious and is easy to make. Pair with whole grain pita chips, vegetables, or crackers and snack time will have some flair

Fruit Dip

Kids love to dip food so here is a delicious fruit dip recipe that they are sure to enjoy!

¼ c lite sour cream or Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. brown sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp. cream cheese

Mix all ingredients together and serve chilled with your favorite fruit

So next time your kids ask “What’s to eat?”, you will have an answer that you can feel good about feeding them and that they are sure to enjoy.

(This feature is part of Virginia Gay Hospital’s bi-annual publication, “Thrive” Spring/Summer 2017 issue. Online version can be found at https://myvgh.org/thrive/)