Grand Champions from each dairy breed competed for the coveted Supreme Dairy Cow title judged August 12 at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Hope and Tanner Morrison of Peterson, Minn., claimed the Supreme Champion Cow Banner with their Holstein Cow, Cowpers Esperanza Estel. Reserve Supreme Champion Cow title was awarded to a Jersey cow named Zumbach Eclipse Rosa shown by David and Kaylee Koss of Epworth.

Supreme Champion Heifer was awarded to a Jersey heifer named Shulte Bros Teq Lucy Lou, shown by Schulte Bros of Blairstown. Shaelyn Scoon of Lancaster, Mo., exhibited Lazy MPS Jokes On You Exp ET, a Milking Shorthorn heifer to win the Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer title.