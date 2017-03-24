For years, Vinton has been called The City of Lights, because of the Kersten light display that brings people from all over to see the huge display northwest of town.

But today, we show you a different side of the City of Lights: Views from Vinton, and the surrounding area, at sunset. We have taken most of these photos in the past few weeks, although a couple are from from last summer.

Thanks to VS teacher Marty Annis for allowing us to borrow her driveway for the unique views of the courthouse as the sun went down.

See more of our photos in an album HERE.