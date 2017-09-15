UI welcomes the following area students to the Class of 2019.

Bailey Gallagher of Atkins

Hayden Vest of Brandon

Ranae Grimm of Dysart

Brittany Hogue of Newhall

Cherie Morse of Newhall

Nancy Zmek Lorenz of Norway

Wyatt Tumilty of Shellsburg

Olivia Stark of Vinton

Mikala Niemeier of Walker

Savannah Halstead of Atkins

Caitlyn Landuyt of Blairstown

Rebecca Kimm of Keystone

Jehsua Smith of Luzerne

Alex Harrelson of Shellsburg

Katrina Thomas of Shellsburg

Dalton Heffernen of Urbana

Brandon Kinsey of Urbana

Chris Streit of Van Horne

Jessica Anderson of Vinton

Aaron Henderson of Vinton

Alexis Hicok of Vinton

Chelsea Mier of Vinton

Aaron Ohlsen of Vinton

Audrey Tran Lam of Vinton

Kayla Carrothers of Walker

