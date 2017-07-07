 New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa . The following students were among the graduates.

 
Dysart, IA Will Crees
   Bachelor of Arts General Studies
Mount Auburn, IA Matthew Miller
   Bachelor of Arts Accounting
Van Horne, IA Elizabeth Embray
   Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education
Van Horne, IA Roger Pollock
   Master of Social Work SW:2-Year Trauma Informed Prac
Van Horne, IA Elizabeth Thompson
   Bachelor of Arts Mvmnt & Exrc Sci: Exercise Sci
Vinton, IA Stephanie Berry
   Bachelor of Arts Graphic Design
Vinton, IA Jordan Biertzer
   Bachelor of Arts Biology
Vinton, IA Nathaniel Webber
   Bachelor of Arts Soc Sci Tch-Plan B All Soc Sci
Walford, IA Rachel Carney
   Bachelor of Arts Biology
Walford, IA Delaney Hoffman
   Bachelor of Arts Communication Disorders
 

Center Point, IA Amelia Smith
   Bachelor of Arts Family Services
Central City, IA John Langer
   Bachelor of Arts Biology