Upper Iowa University announces the Dean’s List for the 2017 Summer Session. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student. The honorees and their respective majors are as follows:
Newhall, IA – Michael Uridil, Marketing;
Dysart, IA – Aubri Hansen, Nursing;
Atkins, IA – Sara McLain, Human Services;
About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, not-for-profit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 5,800 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette campus, 25 U.S. education centers, as well as centers in Malaysia and Hong Kong. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit uiu.edu.