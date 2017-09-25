Upper Iowa University announces the Dean’s List for the 2017 Summer Session. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student. The honorees and their respective majors are as follows:

Newhall, IA – Michael Uridil, Marketing;

Dysart, IA – Aubri Hansen, Nursing;

Atkins, IA – Sara McLain, Human Services;