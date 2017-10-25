September 27, 2017

The Vinton Garden Club member of National Garden Clubs, Inc; District II and Central Region met at Panera Bread in Cedar Rapids at 11:15 am for lunch. There were five members in attendance and enjoyed their lunch and conversation. After lunch they drove across the street to Noelridge Park and Green House for a tour with Linda Engleton, a master gardener and volunteer from Cedar Rapids. The green house was infested with mealy bugs that were killing over a hundred year succulents, orchids. Cacti and trees. Volunteers have taken cuttings and treating them to try and save some of the old plants. There are 150 Friends of Noelridge plus master gardeners that volunteer their time in the gardens and greenhouse all year long. The annual orchid show and sale was canceled for October. It was a very informative and interesting program.

Vice-President Anne Dake called the meeting to order then at 1:15 pm.

Members recited the conservation pledge

Five members attended the meeting and answered roll call on “What was the highlight of the tour?”

Secretaries minutes were read and approved.

Treasurer’s report was filed for audit

Fran Stueck reported from the National Gardner

A thank you card was sent to Theresa Foth for her August presentation on Celebration Park

Unfinished Business

Fran has received the new handbook and childrens book “The Saved Seed”

Members will clean off planters if they are dried up ready for Spring planting

There was discussion on programs for 2018. Suggested Susie Hansen do leave cutting. She will

contact her niece. More discussion in October.

Therapy at Winsor Manor Sept 13 five members Michelle Foshe, Bristol Gibson, Sharen Stueck and Susie Hansen helped residents make flower designs for all the residents rooms. The residents enjoyed the activity with flowers from members gardens

Fran reported on NGC Board Meeting in St. Louis. The speakers were informative.

New Business

Anne and Fran will attend the Presidents Workshop in Jesup September 28th

The Parks and Recreation department moved the Blue Star Marker across from Theisens on 218

The landscape blocks were recycled to the new bed. On Sept. 8th four members Sharen Stueck, Rosie Boisen, Fran and Ted Stueck recyled the Karl Forester Grass to bed planted six yellow mums, and two

Emerald “N Gold Euonymus. Ted donated black soil from the farm to area that was dug out around

marker. The area was mulched.

Meeting adjourned 2:00

Members toured the flower beds in the Park

Next meeting, Wednesday October 25 have lunch Hitchin Post. Meeting will be in the Garrison Library with guest speaker Wil Carew- Cedar Rapids Master Gardner “Putting Landscape to Bed”

at 12:45pm PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO COME LISTEN TO THE SPEAKER

Secretary Protem

Fran Stueck