The Vinton Garden Club, a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc. District II and Central Region met on April 26, 2017, at the Garrison Library. Meeting held at 1 p.m. after members enjoyed a lunch together at the local Hitchin Post.

Ann Jorgenson, of Garrison, Iowa, gave a slide presentation on birds of Costa Rica. Ann had taken all of the pictures. The club thanked her for a great time.

Meeting was called to order by President Rosie Boisen at 1:45 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance and Conservation Pledge were recited by the members.

The roll call was answered by “what country would you like to visit”. 8 members answered roll call.

Secretary Michelle Foshe, read the minutes from the March meeting. Minutes were approved as read.

Sharen Stueck presented the treasurer’s report. Treasurer’s report approved on motion from Susie and seconded by Anne. Report will be filed for audit. Fran moved to preapprove the treasurer to pay for the 2 trees purchased from Fraziers, so when Sharen gets the bill she can pay it. Seconded by Anne, motion carried.

Garden Therapy chairperson, Michelle Foshe, noted that the garden therapy at the Cedar Valley Ranch went really well. Michelle and Bristol had 60 cups prefilled with soil and ready for residents to plant their seeds. Everyone had a great time. The club received a thank you from Jennifer Geiger thanking us for doing it.

Unfinished business – Club got the 2 flowering pear trees planted at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Ted, Fran, Susie and Rosie helped.

By Laws, as updated were presented for approval. By written ballot by-laws were accepted. President Rosie Boisen presented each member with a copy of the bylaws.

Recommendation for our scholarship was made – Erin Cantrell. By written ballot, so approved.

Old Business: Plant sale date has been changed to April 28, 2017. Plants to be brought to bldg. day before at 10 a.m. Plants to be clearly marked with names and prices. Sharon will handle the cash box. Bake goods be brought on day of sale.

Ted, Fran, Susie and Rosie cleaned out the Scherbring Flower Bed on April 13th. Did after planting the 2 flowering pear trees.

New Business: Rosie reminded members of the District II meeting on Friday May 5th, 2017, Van Horne Community Center.

Rosie reminded gals to plant flowers in the Parks & Rec. Handed out schedule of who helps who.

Next meeting will be May 31, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Benton County Conservation & Education Center, west of Rodgers Lake/Park. Guest speaker will be Jane Buck who will talk on invasive plants. Ted & Fran will be host and hostess. Van Horne Floralia Guild will be attending also.

Meeting adjourned at 2:55 p.m.

Secretary, Michelle Foshe