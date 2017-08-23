The Vinton Garden Club, a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc. District II and Central Region met at 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at the secretary’s office of the Benton County

Fairgrounds. Hostess Susie Hansen provided breakfast pizza for club members.

Meeting was called to order by President Rosie Boisen at 8:45 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance and

Conservation Pledge were recited by the members.

The roll call was answered by 6 members – “do you plan on bringing flowers and or designs to fair”.

Secretary’s Minutes: Michelle Foshe read the minutes from the May meeting. Minutes were

approved as read.

Treasurer’s report was presented by Sharen Stueck. Bills presented for payments were approved

on motion. Also noted was a deposit of funds from District II event. With no questions regarding

treasurer’s report, treasurer’s report will be filed for audit.

Garden Therapy – Michelle – garden therapy at the Vinton Lutheran Home date has been changed

from July 3 rd to July 21 st at 2:30. Change was made due to holiday weekend interference.

Old business – Rosie asked members to keep track of their respective flower planters. So far they

are looking great. Rosie thanked the members for doing such great job with those planters.

New Business – Rosie provided club members with the name of our new District II director who

took over from Nancy Weber. Mary Steuben is from Jesup, Iowa. Mary’s email and phone

information was provided.

Reminder for members that the open class bldg. cleanup is set up date for Tuesday July 11 th .

Starting around 8:30a.m. VanHorne’s club will also be helping. Fran had the work schedule signup

sheet for everyone to write in when they can work (need help on the 13th thru the 16th. Also need

as many as possible for take down and clean up on July 16th .

Rosie noted that members should get their entry tags filled out prior to bringing plants in.

Club’s next meeting will be Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Celebration Park in Vinton. Guest

speaker will be Ann Harrison who will talk about Celebration Park and its amenities. Luanna will

be host.

Meeting adjourned at 930a.m. as our guest speaker, Marti Bargman arrived.

Secretary, Michelle Foshe Marti brought pieces that she uses in making floral designs; gave tips and advice as she did a few of her designs. She then helped each member with their designs. Each member brought their own containers and flowers for this design educational class. It was a great teaching and learning class.

Marti was thanked by the members for her help. It was so appreciated. Had some really neat

designs when it was all done.