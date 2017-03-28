VINTON GARDEN CLUB

FEBURARY 22, 2017

The Vinton Garden Club member of National Garden Clubs, Inc; District II and Central Region met at Benton County Extension Office at 1:00 pm, with Sharen and Fran Stueck as Hostesses. The program and the meeting was open to public. Two guests attended Anna Sallee and Karen Inman. The program was given by special guest Jen Shull, of Culver’s Garden Center & Greenhouse, Marion on “New Plants for 2017” She brought several blooming pots of flowers. It was a very informative and interesting program. Members made their Spring list of plants or trees to purchase.

President Rosie Boisen called the meeting to order at 1:45 pm. Five members answered roll call “What was your favorite flower or tree Jen showed?”

Secretary and treasurer reports were read and approved. The auditors reported the treasurer book was in perfect order.

Correspondence:

Luanna Hawkins reported Garden Therapy at Cedar Valley Ranch Thursday, April 6th at 9:00 am.

Fran received a Thank You for the club from the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and Harmony House for the clubs donation.

A thinking of you card was signed by members for Anne Dake, whose son is in hospital.

Unfinished Business:

Fran attended the Master Gardener Symposium in Independence on Sat. February 25th. The speakers and workshops were informative.

Received 161 Smokey Bear & Woodsy Owl posters grades 1st through 5th grade. They were judged Jan. 14 by Sharen Stueck, Rosie Boisen,Ted & Fran Stueck at the Vinton Public Library

Fran went to Tilford and Shellsburg Elementary and took pictures and passed out the prizes.

Rosie passed out copies of updated By-Laws for members to discuss at March meeting.

New Business:

Fran passed out the new 2017 year books to the members. Interesting programs and tours planned for the year.

A memorial was received by Lois Banse family. Lois was a past member of the club.

The club changed the wording on their scholarship application.

The next meeting will be held, Wednesday March 29th at the Benton County Extension Building at 1:00 pm. Ted and Fran will present the program on “How beneficial are bats to the Environment?”

Club thanked Sharen and Fran Stueck for being hostess.

Rosie adjourned the meeting.

Respectively

Fran Stueck

Secretary Protem