By Frankie Evans, FFA Co-Reporter

On June 14th our FFA chapter got the chance to have a tour at the John Deere factories.

Weston Bierschenk, Eric Henkle, George (Wes) Haefner, Blake Witzel, Jordan Pattee, Jordan Cantrell, Brianna Lundvall, Shelby McDonald, Franki Evans, Mrs. Heeren, and Jason Evans attended the tour.

We went to 4 different places: Drivetrain Operations, Engine Works, Tractor Cab Assembly Operations, and the John Deere Museum. We learned a lot about the processes to create a tractor and the history of John Deere. We had amazing tour guides that explained every step of the process and made the tour fun and enjoyable. We started at Tractor Cab Assembly Operations factory followed by Drivetrain Operations, the museum, and then finally Engine Works. At the John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum we enjoyed lunch before we took a tour of the museum and learned about the tractors’ history.

Once we were done touring each area, we headed back to school. The tour was a great experience and is highly recommended for any tractor enthusiast! A big thanks to John Deere.