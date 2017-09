Congratulations to 2017 Vinton-Shellsburg Homecoming Queen Maddie Moen and King Cole Tharp! They were crowned at the traditional Thursday evening rally at the football field.

Maddie also made a key interception in the Powder Puff game to help the seniors secure a victory.

Other Top 5 finalists included: Queen candidates Taylor Berry, Elly Gloede, Alex Maynard and Jenna Lane, and King candidates Coleson Phelps, Jackson Meyer, Justin Coots, Kort Johnson.