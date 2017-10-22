By Michala Martin, VSHS Choral Dept.

Vinton-Shellsburg High School Choir and Band students have begun their annual Butter Braids sales! These wonderful pastry treats are the perfect thing for your holiday family gatherings. With 1 savory and 7 sweet options to choose from, we’re confident you can find something to enjoy. If you’d like to place an order, please feel free to contact Ms. Martin at michala.martin@vscsd.org or 319-436-5733. Flavors and prices are listed below. Checks can be made out to VSHS Music Department and mailed to or dropped in the main high school office before November 1.

Double Chocolate – $14

Apple – $14

Blueberry & Cream Cheese – $14

Cherry – $14

Cinnamon – $14

Raspberry – $14

Strawberry & Cream Cheese – $14

4 Cheese & Herb with Marinara Dipping Sauce – $15