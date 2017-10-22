By Michala Martin, VSHS Choral Dept.
Vinton-Shellsburg High School Choir and Band students have begun their annual Butter Braids sales! These wonderful pastry treats are the perfect thing for your holiday family gatherings. With 1 savory and 7 sweet options to choose from, we’re confident you can find something to enjoy. If you’d like to place an order, please feel free to contact Ms. Martin at michala.martin@vscsd.org or 319-436-5733. Flavors and prices are listed below. Checks can be made out to VSHS Music Department and mailed to or dropped in the main high school office before November 1.