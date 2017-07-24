With the State Champions (then known as the Best Squirts) from the 1970s watching from lawn chairs, the firefighters of today took turns testing their skills in the old favorite contest of waterball.

Several departments sent men’s and women’s teams to Vinton for Friday’s event, organized by Vinton firefighter Dennis Bramow. In waterball, two four-person teams compete to see which one can use the force of the water to push a barrel along a cable behind the other team.

Bramow’s team, Vinton 1, earned the first place trophy. His title match is depicted in the video above.

Don and Paul Schellhase of Garrison were state champions for several years in the early seventies, and Paul continued to compete in waterball with Garrison teammates until about five years ago. The plaques honoring their state titles are still on display in the training room of the Garrison Emergency Services Building.

See more photos HERE.