Ginger Werner of Chelsea claimed the Sweepstakes title in the Sheaf Grains division of the Farm Crops show judged Thursday at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Complete results below:

Barley in the Straw

1) Chuck Werner, Chelsea

2) Ginger Werner, Chelsea

3) Thomas Huck, Waverly

Brome Grass for Seed

1) Jay Van Wert, Hampton

2) Ronald Zelle, Waverly

3) Ginger Werner, Chelsea

4) Chuck Werner, Chelsea

Millet for Seed

1) Chuck Werner, Chelsea

2) Ginger Werner, Chelsea

Early Oats

1) David Klindt, Bettendorf

2) Ginger Werner, Chelsea

3) Chuck Werner, Chelsea

4) Thomas Huck, Waverly

Mid Season Oats

1) Chuck Werner, Chelsea

2) Ginger Werner, Chelsea

3) Thomas Huck, Waverly

Late Season Oats

1) Ginger Werner, Chelsea

2) Chuck Werner, Chelsea

Oats, any other

1) Jay Van Wert, Hampton

2) Ronald Zelle, Waverly

3) Mary B Zelle, Waverly

4) Ginger Werner, Chelsea

Orchard Grass

1) Chuck Werner, Chelsea

2) Ginger Werner, Chelsea

3) Ronald Zelle, Waverly

4) Jay Van Wert, Hampton

Rye in Straw

1) Ronald Zelle, Waverly

2) Mary B Zelle, Waverly

3) Ginger Werner, Chelsea

4) David Klindt, Bettendorf

Grain Sorghum

1) Chuck Werner, Chelsea

2) Ginger Werner, Chelsea

Timothy for Seed

1) Ginger Werner, Chelsea

2) Chuck Werner, Chelsea

3) Jay Van Wert, Hampton

4) Ronald Zelle, Waverly

Spring Wheat in Straw

1) Ginger Werner, Chelsea

2) Ronald Zelle, Waverly

3) Mary B Zelle, Waverly

Winter Wheat in Straw

1) Jay Van Wert, Hampton

2) Mary B Zelle, Waverly

3) Ronald Zelle, Waverly

4) Red Oak Farms, Mechanicsville

