On Thursday, October 19, 6:30 pm at the Belle Plaine Historical Museum Auditorium, 901-12th St, Belle Plaine, healthcare professionals and hospital administrators will discuss healthcare issues unique to rural Iowa at the 4-County Healthcare Forum.

State Senator Liz Mathis, Cedar Rapids will be the Moderator

Panelists include:

· Laura Ferguson, MD, Physician, Family Medicine in Grinnell

· Elizabeth Momany, Director of Amana Family Practice & Tiffin Family Care

· Keith Mueller-Interim Dean of the College of Public Health & Gerhard Hartman Professor in Health Management and Policy, University of Iowa

· Michael Riege, Administrator, Virginia Gay Hospital, Vinton

How federal policy intersects rural healthcare will be addressed by the 1st District Congressional Candidates. Representative Rod Blum was invited but has chosen not to participate.

Candidates include:

· Abby Finkenauer (invited)

· Thomas Heckroth (confirmed)

· George Ramsey (confirmed)

· Courtney Rowe (confirmed)

The 4-County Healthcare Forum is a joint effort with Benton, Iowa, Poweshiek, Tama Democratic Central Committees who joined forces to help provide accurate information about how the uncertainty of healthcare policy is effecting rural Iowans.

For more information please contact, 319-504-9376 or bentondems2@gmail.com