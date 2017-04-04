By Alex Vasquez, ACT 1 of Benton County

Leapin’ Lizards! ACT1 of Benton County is pleased to announce auditions for the musical ANNIE! First staged by ACT I in 2003, it delighted audiences and became the top selling show in ACT I history.

For our all-new 2017 production, we are looking for energetic children and adults (and a dog, too!) to audition for parts in the reprisal to be staged in September. Most adult roles and all children’s roles require singing.

Auditions will be held at the ACT1 Center (the old West Elementary School) as follows:

Sat. May 6, 2-4 pm

Sat. May 13, 2-4 p.m.

Sun. May 21, 2-4 p.m.

You will only need to attend one of the above audition dates.

AUDITION NOTES- CHILDREN:

-Girls auditioning should plan to sing “Tomorrow”, will read lines from the script, and learn a short dance combination.

-Orphan roles are limited to 14 total. Girls auditioning must look like little girls between the ages of 6-13.

AUDITION NOTES- ADULTS

-We hope to include several cast members from the 2003 production! If you had been in the show in 2003, we encourage you to audition to reprise your role. Orphans from 2003 are also encouraged to audition for the adult roles–a “circle of life” aspect (though that comes from a different show!). -Most adult roles require singing and involve lots of onstage time. Plan to read lines and sing, but you don’t need to bring anything prepared. -No previous acting experience needed–all you need is a desire to have fun! Take a chance to help bring this heartwarming and delightful musical to the stage!

Looking ahead, ANNIE will be on stage one weekend:

FRIDAY September 8, 2017 at 7pm;

SATURDAY September 9, 2017 at 2pm and 7pm;

SUNDAY September 10 at 2pm.

NOTE: We may add a Sunday performance at 6pm IF ticket demand exists.

Can’t wait to see you at the auditions!