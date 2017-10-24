ACT I of Benton County is pleased to announce that we will be holding open auditions for variety show material to be performed at our December Holiday Show. Auditions will be Sunday October 29th from 2-4PM and Monday November 6th from 6:30-8:30PM at the ACT I Center.

Are you a talented singer, dancer, or musician? Are you a talented speaker or presenter? Do you have other talents you would like to share? If so, we would love to have you audition for the Variety Show portion of our December show. We are looking for several acts that could include vocal or instrumental performances, dance, dramatic or comedic speech/readings or short skits. We would like acts to be 5-7 minutes or less and all are welcome.

Performance dates are December 1st and 2nd at 7PM and December 3rd at 2PM. Variety Show material will be interspersed with two one act plays, The Little Match Girl and Gift of the Magi, already in production.

If you have any questions, please contact us at act1variety2017@gmail.com.