Al & Aleta Murphy will perform at Farmers Mercantile Hall in Garrison Sunday, December 10th at 2:00 pm. They will be playing classic American Roots music, featuring some great harmony and fantastic fiddling!

Alan Murphy is a renowned Midwestern fiddle player and American acoustic historian. Aleta Murphy has been singing and performing all her life, beginning in the church where her father was a minister. In 1982 Aleta began performing with Alan, both as a duet and with their band, Harvest Home.

The Al & Aleta duet features classic songs, close harmony, and American roots music, including gospel, folk, cowboy, country and bluegrass songs. Every note is infused with excellent musicianship, passion for the music and places from which it arose.

Do not miss this performance!

Sunday, December 10th

2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Admission $8

Farmers Mercantile Hall

100 West Main St

Garrison IA

Refreshments by Garrison Library