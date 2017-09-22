American Legion offering Tenderloins and the Fixins Posted by Valerie Close | Sep 22, 2017 | Events & Activities | 0 | How does a a 6 oz Tenderloin on a Kaiser Bun with French Fries, Coleslaw and a Dessert, for $8.00, sound to you? Good? Come on out to the American Legion, 105 North R Ave, Thursday Sept 28th from 5 to 7 pm. and bring the family! Advertorial If you want to print this article at home, simply click the printer button below. In the pop-up window that appears, you can click on an element to remove it from the print version. Share: Rate: