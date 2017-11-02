The Simpsons, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are among the themes of some of the Christmas trees already on display in the lobby and adjoining halls of Virginia Gay Hospital for the annual Tree Walk. Other entries are in memory of loved ones, including Veterinarian Oran”Doc” Corbett and the Urbana 5. There are many other trees and wreaths and even a painting of Santa Claus made by an artist with Vinton connections.

Organizers expect more than 50 entries by the time all of the trees donated by hospital departments, VGH employees and other have been put in place. Silent auction bidding for each will continue until 5 pm. Tuesday, Nov. 21. Farmers Savings Bank & Trust of Vinton and Traer is the sponsor of this year’s event. Funds raised will go toward two different projects: 3D mammography imaging equipment and a forgiveable loan program that recently began at VGH. In the past year, eight VGH staff members have each received $2,500 in forgivable loans to help ease the burden of their educational expenses.

Organizer Kim Swore says many more trees will join those already on display. She expects to have a complete list of all entries within the next few days.

The Tree Walk began in 2010, and has continued each year since then.

See more photos HERE.